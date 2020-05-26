Highway 385 at Kirby briefly closed after officer-involved accident with motorcycle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound lanes of Highway 385 near Kirby were closed Monday night after a hit-and-run involving a police officer.

Memphis police shut down all westbound lanes of Highway 385 starting at the Kirby Parkway exit around 8:50 p.m. Police also closed down the eastbound exit ramp of Highway 385 at Kirby.

A spokesperson said a motorcyclist was involved in a hit-and-run with a police officer.

The motorcyclist fled the scene and jumped over the guardrail and into a wooded area. He was described by police as wearing all black with a black or blue motorcycle helmet.

Police reopened the roadway around 9:30 p.m.