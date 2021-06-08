Impaired Tennessee driver runs over pedestrian with Hummer

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in the hospital after being run over by a woman in Franklin, Tennessee.

It happened on June 3 around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of South Royal Oaks Blvd.

According to a release from Franklin Police, 39-year-old Bianca Bankston ran over another coworker who was trying to prevent her from driving impaired. Bankston then crashed into another vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Courtesy: Franklin Police Department, 39-year-old Bianca Bankston

Just moments later, a nearby Franklin Police officer spotted the orange Hummer Bankston was driving as it was turning onto Murfreesboro Road.

After stopping Bankston, the officer determined that she was impaired and arrested her. Bankston is due in court Tuesday. She remains jailed on a $35,000 bond.

She is being charged with the following:

  • DUI — Second Offense
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Vehicular Assault
  • Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon
  • Leaving the Scene of an Injury Crash
  • Leaving the Scene of a Crash and Failing to Give Aid or Information
  • Violation of the Implied Consent Law
  • Driving Without Insurance
  • Driving While Suspended

The man Bankston ran over was seriously injured and is still in the hospital. No other information was immediately released.

