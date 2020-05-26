Immaculate Conception closing high school grades, says COVID hurt enrollment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Immaculate Conception Cathedral will close its high school June 30, the Catholic Diocese of Memphis announced Tuesday.

The school will remain open for kindergarten through eighth grades.

School and church leaders blamed the economic downturn related to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling the decision to close the high school grades “heartbreaking.”

“Over these past few months, as unemployment rates rose and incomes declined, it became increasingly clear that our hopes were not sustainable. Rather than growth, the recent economic downturn signaled a further decline in our high school enrollment. We also believe the competition of other private and public schools, especially charter schools, contributed to the steady decline in our enrollment,” Superintendent of Memphis Catholic Schools Janet Donato said in a statement.

The high school on Central Avenue in Midtown has existed in various forms since it opened in 1922, according to a release.