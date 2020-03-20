Images show how coronavirus is changing daily life in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Locals are feeling the effects of the novel coronavirus, even if it’s not that they’re catching the actual virus.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland declared a state of civil emergency Thursday. This adds to what’s being done to slow COVID-19, as many in the Mid-South were well-aware of the steps needed to protect themselves.

In downtown Memphis, Tom Lee Park was filled with runners, bikers and children who would otherwise be in school during the day.

One man at Tom Lee Park earlier this week told me he was trying to get out of the house but still practice a little social distancing pic.twitter.com/PlBZQlmDfo — Mitchell Koch (@mitchelljkoch) March 19, 2020

“Just wanted to get some fresh air, opposed to being in the house all day,” said Rodney Ayers, who used the time to bike at Tom Lee Park. “Wanted to get some fresh air and a little exercise.”

Ayers said he is aware of the fears about coronavirus, and while he’s taking all the necessary precautions, he wasn’t too shaken by the virus outbreak.

“We’re just trusting and believing in God; he knows everything,” Ayers said. “We’re not gonna let it stop us from doing whatever we want to do, though.”

The parking lot of the Central Memphis Public Library in East Memphis was empty, as all Memphis libraries and community centers are closed until further notice.

Many people are needed to change what they do, as restaurants are closing, and grocery stores are booming, nearly running out of some items.

Kroger at Poplar and Cleveland was completely out of toilet paper and paper towels on Thursday. The grocery chain changed store hours during the coronavirus outbreak so employees could properly sanitize the store and restock items.

The meat shelves at Kroger are almost empty as shoppers rushed the store to stock up before coronavirus.

Silky O’Sullivan’s was prepared for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, but the day ended up being unlike any other in years past.

“We certainly have fewer people out and about,” owner Joelynn Sullivan said.

Sullivan canceled some scheduled activities on St. Patrick’s Day. The restaurant, which has the capacity for hundreds of people, limited customers inside to only about 50 at a time.

Many restaurants were already limiting the number of people inside, but Strickland’s declaration forces all bars and gyms to close and all restaurants to only offer takeout and delivery.

Movie posters in front of Malco Studio on the Square in Midtown were removed as the theater chain closed all its theaters due to coronavirus.

The YMCA closed in Crosstown Concourse to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

A sign at Farm Burger in Crosstown Concourse explains to customers that the restaurant will only make takeout orders.

The main concourse area of Crosstown Concourse was empty Thursday, as restaurants began to close and people were encouraged to practice social distancing.

French Truck Coffee's store in the Crosstown Concourse is closed indefinitely.

The Memphis Zoo is closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The lights go dim for Earnestine and Hazel's on South Main, as all bars will close due to Mayor Jim Strickland's state of civil emergency declaration.

Planet Fitness in Midtown is one of many gyms closing due to coronavirus.

Huey’s Restaurant in Midtown was allowing customers before the state of civil emergency declaration. Now, many in the service industry are worried when they’ll get paid next.

#ICYMI The big thing that pushed the busy season for local restaurants starting in May has been postponed https://t.co/Q2ciBEDSnZ — Mitchell Koch (@mitchelljkoch) March 19, 2020

“A little bit stressful this time of year because we normally depend on it being busy season right now,” Huey’s bartender Mari-Anne Caldwell said. “I know a lot of people in this industry who were not financially prepared to not have that extra income right now, so that’s a little bit scary for us.”

Caldwell said she’s seen a large increase in to-go orders at her restaurant, meaning many locals are heeding recommendations to not eat out, but rather order take-out.

Bartender Mike at Max’s Sports Bar on South Main said though they’ll have to close starting Friday, the community of South Main will come together to support each other during the tough time.

He said the period of being closed will be tough for many people, but they’ll support each other and do what they need to do both to get by and to protect customers.