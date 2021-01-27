Images released of suspects after break-ins at Memphis fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police released images of three suspects wanted in connection to recent criminal activity at Memphis fire stations.

On Tuesday, WREG reported 10 vehicles had been broken into at Fire Station 35 on South Mendenhall Road. No injuries were reported and it’s unclear what was stolen.

Several hours later, police posted images of the three men reportedly involved. The crooks smashed the windows out of numerous vehicles.

Authorities said the car the thieves used in this case matches the description of the vehicle used in other break-ins at Memphis fire stations.

If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.