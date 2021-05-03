“I’m still shaky from it”: 79-year-old woman recounts terrifying carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 79-year-old woman who was recently carjacked spoke with WREG Monday. Kathy Donald says she can’t believe what happened to her.

“I’m still weak and shaky from it,” she said.

Donald says she was parked at the Victory Fuels gas station on Elvis Presley in a white Jeep Liberty when a man with a gun came up and tapped on the window.

“And he said get out of the car right now or I’ll blow your brains out,” she said.

Fearing for her life, Donald opened the door and says the man threw her out of the vehicle while grabbing the keys. She says a second man came up to her after that and put a gun to her head.

“He said get away. Get away from the car!” she said, “I just kept pleading would you please just throw my purse out?”

But Donald says the men refused and sped away in the Jeep.

“It was really scary,” she said.

And devastating to a woman who’s already grieving. Donald came to Memphis to attend her sister’s funeral.

“I was crying and everything else,” she said.

The incident happened April 26th. Police posted pictures of the suspects a few days later. They also posted video of the men walking from the corner of the store.

The suspects are still at large but police did recover the Jeep. They say officers found the vehicle abandoned near the gas station several days later. Donald says investigators haven’t given it back to her or said if her purse was still in the car.

“I thought my whole life was in my purse. You know, phone, checkbook, driver’s license,” she said, “And I have nothing and when I said that to my husband he said yes you do. You have your life.”

If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.