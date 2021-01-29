‘I’m not in the mood tonight’: Memphis woman stops car thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who recently stopped a man from stealing her car shared her story with WREG Friday.

We first told you about the incident Thursday, when police released surveillance video of the attempted theft. It happened around 7 p.m. last Friday night, while 54-year-old Benita Early was getting gas at a Sam’s Club on Winchester Road.

Video of the incident shows a white Mercedes pull up next to her Honda Accord. A man gets out of the Mercedes and slips into the passenger side of the accord while Early is standing at the pump.

The man gets into the driver’s seat and puts the car in reverse, but Early is able to confront him before he can get away.

“I grabbed him, and I hit him in the head,” Early said, “He had some long dreads. So, I took my hand and grabbed the long dreads in one hand, and he was wearing a hoodie over his head. So, I pulled the hoodie and it started to rip. Then, I was able to get hold of him, and I grabbed him and threw him down to the ground.”

He ran back to the Mercedes after that and jumped into the vehicle as it sped away. The chaos left Early with a sprained hand.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt him, but I wanted him to leave me alone,” Early said.

Early says she’s been robbed before. So, when she realized it might happen again, she took action.

“I was like, ‘I’m not in the mood tonight’,” Early said.

Police are still trying to find the thief.

“To me, he could have been 18, 19 years old,” Early said.

That’s old enough to know right from wrong but young enough, Early hopes, to get on a better path.

“This could be the opportunity for him to turn his life around and become a productive member of society,” Early said.

Police are looking for the Mercedes but haven’t said if they’re looking for the driver.

If you know anything about this incident please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH