‘I’m deeply saddened’: Memphis police director addresses homicides across the city

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings released a statement on Monday to address the concerning numbers of homicides across the city.

“I’m deeply saddened we have that we have eclipsed this grim milestone,” Rallings said. “My heart aches for all 302 homicide victims.”

Rallings encouraged people to help police by calling Crime Stoppers to help bring closure to the families who have lost loved ones.

“Please do the right thing and help bring closure to the victims family this holiday season,” Rallings said.

Please see the attached statement from Director Rallings concerning the number of homicides in the city of Memphis. pic.twitter.com/bnu662q8nK — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 7, 2020