Icy roads in parts of Mississippi County

BLYTHEVILLE, Miss. – Road crews in Mississippi County have been hard at work since early Wednesday morning.

The City of Blytheville said its crews started applying a salt-sand mixture to roads around 4 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tells WREG its crews have been applying to salt brine and, in some cases, a salt brine-beet juice mixture to highways for the past several days.

Roads in Blytheville remained drivable, if soggy, but driving west on Highway 18, road conditions began to deteriorate Wednesday afternoon.

In Leachville, the shoulders of the highway were covered in ice thick and thin.

While I-55 was mostly clear of ice, there were ice patches on I-55’s bridges.

Both Blytheville’s and the state’s road crews remain on standby throughout Wednesday night should any additional de-icing be required.