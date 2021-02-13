Icy roads blamed for 21-vehicle-crash on I-24 near Old Hickory Boulevard in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 24 in South Nashville. The crash happened around 8:00 a.m. Saturday on I-24 eastbound near mile marker 62.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 21 vehicles were involved in the crash, and 15 of them required a wrecker to be removed from the scene. Officers said six people suffered minor injuries. NFD says there were twelve taken to the hospital from the scene, 12 uninjured occupants and two uninjured pets from involved vehicles.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, multiple resources were dispatched to help with responding to the wreck. All of the eastbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the scene. Police said a smaller crash on the westbound side of I-24 has been cleared.

I24 E MVA Update: 21 vehicles involved, 12 transports to hospitals from the scene, 12 uninjured occupants and 2 uninjured pets from involved vehicles were provided refuge by OEM @NashvilleEOC and @MetroSchools (provided a bus for transportation). — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 13, 2021

First responders worked to stream one lane of traffic around the scene of the crash.

Metro police said the interstate was treated with salt and reopened around 11 a.m.

Sean Braisted with Metro Public Schools says none of their buses were involved in the crash. “OEM asked for assistance in transporting those whose cars were involved in the crash and towed.”