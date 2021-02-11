Ice Storm Warning continues until midday Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South woke up to an ice storm on Thursday.

WREG’s Todd Demers said the Ice Storm Warning continues until midday with the biggest concerns being bridges and overpasses for travelers.

Temperatures will hold at or below freezing today, with north winds. Additional icing is possible, and travelers should be alert to falling branches or power lines and be ready for power outages.

The National Weather Service said ice accumulation could be up to three-quarters of an inch in some areas, particularly in east Arkansas and northwest Mississippi.

4:02 a.m. Radar Check: Yes…that was Thunder you just heard & lightning you just saw if you’re currently out & about. pic.twitter.com/XqqRAtw1nS — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) February 11, 2021

Road crews with TDOT are busy were up and running early Thursday morning, trying to stay ahead of the ice storm. The agency said it began treating roads and highways on Tuesday.

TDOT said it also has several hundred tons of salt brine, hundreds of truck and enough manpower to meet the challenge.