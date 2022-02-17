MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People living in the Raleigh community are still recovering and trying to move forward from the recent ice storm that hit the Mid-South two weeks ago.

Raleigh residents say they’re taking things one day at a time.

One resident, Edward Wilson, says he was home during the storm when a tree came crashing through his kitchen and garage two weeks ago.

“I heard the tree cracking next door. I went to hollering and it came down. Pieces of sea rocks and a board hit me in my head,” Wilson said.

He and his wife made it out safely and are staying in a hotel until they can move into temporary housing.

He says repairs will cost around $80,000.

“We prayed for the six trees we got in our yard not to fall but one next door fell,” Wilson said.

With high winds in the forecast, Wilson said that while they are hoping for the best, they are preparing for the worst.

Downed trees and limbs still cover the Scenic Hills neighborhood. However, we learned some of those limbs are far more recent.

On Thursday, MLGW crews were busy removing tree limbs from power lines after high winds moved through the area overnight ahead of a severe storm.

Vicki Strong says even though her community has made a lot of progress since the ice storm, she fears future storms could set them back.

In fact, she says she has a hotel on standby just in case she loses power during Thursday’s storm.

“Everybody is just worried about the trees. Everybody is trying to get trees trimmed,” Strong said.

As for Wilson, he says all he can do is cover his home with a tarp in order to prevent any further water damage.

“We didn’t get hurt. It’s amazing, man. We’re here,” Wilson said.