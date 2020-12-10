‘I really need a miracle today’: TN Rep. David Byrd asks for prayer as oxygen levels slip due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Tennessee lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19 is warning that he might have to go on a ventilator due to his low oxygen levels.
Rep. David Byrd, 63, was hospitalized over the weekend due to complications from the virus. He was flown by helicopter from Wayne County Hospital to Saint Thomas in Nashville.
Byrd attended the House GOP caucus meeting on Nov. 24 where the nearly 70-member group reelected legislative leaders. He also participated in a House GOP overnight retreat the weekend prior.
