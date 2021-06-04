‘I felt scared’: Two Arkansas teens robbed; police take 16-year-old suspect into custody

TRUMANN, Ark. — Police in Trumann, Arkansas, say they have arrested a 16-year-old who reportedly robbed two other teens.

A 16-year-old victim, who we will not identify, says he was with his 13-year-old friend on Jennifer Street Thursday when they were approached by an armed robber.

“I felt scared,” the teen said. “Dude came up asking for money. We said, ‘No’, and he came up and pulled out a gun, and my friend gave him the money.”

This teenager says the robber took about $33 from his friend, then issued a warning.

“He was walking away, and he said if we look at him, he was gonna shoot us,” the victim said.

Roger Forbus says the 13-year-old victim is his nephew, and the teenager was sitting on this exercise machine when the robbery happened.

“He said the boy was pacing out here in the road and said he walked up and said he wanted some and pulled gun on him,” Forbus said. “He said it had an extended clip in it and then told him, ‘You either give me your money or I’m probably gonna shoot you.’”

Trumann Police posted this picture of a suspect on their Facebook, saying they believed he also robbed a juvenile on West Speedway Street of about $6. Police also posted a picture of a dark colored vehicle possibly used by the suspect.

Friday afternoon, Trumann Police posted that a 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Jonesboro. The teen has been charged with aggravated robbery.

Forbus wants justice for his nephew.

“You gonna rob a 13-year-old kid at gunpoint, well then, you need a good ‘butt whoopin’ or time in jail,” Forbus said.