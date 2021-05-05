‘I did what I had to do’: New details released after woman accused of stabbing daughter, sister in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details were released after a woman was accused of stabbing her 10-year-old daughter to death in Raleigh.

According to the police report, Lawrencia Reed, 29, told police during questioning that she told her children – ages 10, 12 and three – and her sister to get into a kneeling position inside a home in the 2800 block of Coach Drive on April 30.

“My sons did,” she told police. “But my daughter and sister didn’t and they had to go. So, I did what I had to do.”

Witnesses told police they saw 10-year-old Kamari Reed, her 12-year-old brother and the aunt running from the home. The two females were covered in blood and told them Reed had stabbed them and tried to drown the two boys.

Neighbors ran to the home, kicked in the door and discovered Reed next to the tub with the three-year-old boy. Officers arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody.

Sadly, Kamari Reed died from her injuries. Her aunt remains in critical condition at the hospital, police said in their report.

Reed is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.