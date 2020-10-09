I-55 southbound in Desoto County to be closed after 18-wheeler wreck

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Crews are working to free an 18-wheeler after it crashed into some trees off I-55 early Friday morning.

According to the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, the accident happened on the southbound side between Goodman and Church Road in Southaven. The rig went off the roadway and into a wooded area alongside the interstate.

As of 7:30 a.m., traffic was allowed to pass the area using the far left lane as crews worked to cut down trees. Once the trees are cut, authorities said the interstate will be shutdown for about an hour to remove the 18-wheeler.

Traffic will be diverted.