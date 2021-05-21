I-55 ramp, lanes closed at Crump Avenue interchange this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced several ramp and lane closures along I-55 that are scheduled to begin this weekend.

The agency said the closures are necessary in the area of I-55 and Crump to restripe lanes, improving traffic flow while the I-40 bridge is closed.

The following will be closed between Saturday, May 22 at midnight until Sunday, May 23 at 8 a.m.:

Loop ramp from westbound Crump to I-55 South

*Detour to South Third Street to W. McLemore to I-55 South

I-55 northbound entrance ramp from Metal Museum Drive

*Detour to Riverside Drive to West Mclemore Ave. to I-55 North

I-55 northbound exit ramp to Metal Museum Drive

*Detour to I-55 South to West Mclemore Ave. to Riverside Drive to Metal Museum Drive

I-55 southbound entrance ramp from Metal Museum

*Detour to Riverside Drive to West Mclemore Ave to I-55.

Check traffic conditions in real time on wreg.com.