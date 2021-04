MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multiple-vehicle crash involving a tanker truck shut down the northbound lanes of I-55 early Monday morning.

According to authorities, a tanker truck and a car collided on I-55 near South Third, causing a chain reaction crash involving several vehicles.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT: I-55N @ 3rd St BLOCKED due to serious injury crash. NB lanes CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/NOnxQBahxT — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) April 26, 2021

WREG’s Corie Ventura reported that there were injuries on the scene and drivers were being detoured off the interstate.