WATCH LIVE: George Floyd protesters block off part of Interstate 55

Protesters reach the Memphis Arkansas bridge on Interstate 55, where they were blocked by law enforcement holding shields on Sunday night. (Ian Ripple/WREG)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 55 at Crump Boulevard was blocked off due to a group of protesters on Sunday night.

The protest originated at the National Civil Rights Museum before the mass crowd of people split into two groups.

One of the groups marched down Riverside Drive. They later entered Interstate 55 just south of Riverside, turning into the French Fort neighborhood when they reached a police blockade.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation captured the situation, as it started, on the T-Dot Smartway camera system.

The protesters eventually moved to march down I-55, towards South Memphis spray painting road signs.

The chants are “no justice, no peace” and “black lives matter.” #memphisprotest pic.twitter.com/915HMEMPWg — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) June 1, 2020

Protesters made it as far as the I-55 bridge over the Mississippi River on the south end of downtown but were blocked by law enforcement holding shields.

They then turned back north toward downtown. As of 10 p.m., the protests had been peaceful.