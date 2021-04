MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A section of I-40 between Highway 64 and Germantown Parkway was closed early Monday morning due to a crash.

According to WREG’s Corie Ventura, multipe vehicles were involved in a crash on I-40 between Highway 64 and Germantown Parkway. One of the vehicles caught on fire.

I-40W between Hwy 64 & Germantown Pkwy CLOSED due to crash. pic.twitter.com/5Tg27oayO1 — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) April 19, 2021

Crews detoured drivers off the interstate and onto Highway 64 for several hours. All lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m. Monday.