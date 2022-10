MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 eastbound in St. Francis County, Arkansas is closed Tuesday because of a wreck involving multiple tractor-trailers, ARDOT says.

Cameras show a truck on fire near Widener, just east of Forrest City. A truck trailer is blocking the interstate.

ARDOT reported the wreck at 12:14 p.m., and said injuries are possible.

Traffic is diverted to Highway 70 at Exit 239.