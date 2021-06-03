Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit I-40 bridge in Memphis today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The damage on the I-40 bridge will get a national close-up as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg comes to Memphis on Thursday.

Thursday morning, Buttigieg will be participating in a roundtable discussion at the FedEx distribution center. There he will learn more about the impact the closure has had on freight movement from FedEx officials.

He will then tour the I-40 bridge worksite followed by remarks to the public later this afternoon.

The bridge has been closed for the last 24 days and by all accounts it could remain closed for several more weeks.

On Wednesday, we learned that the full extent of the damage may not yet be fully understood. The Tennessee Department of Transportation now acknowledges that the crack, which went unnoticed for years, may just be a scratch on the surface.

Inspectors are performing ultrasonic tests on all the welds along the main girder and other supports to make sure they haven’t been compromised.

We’re told the work is incredibly detailed and could take several weeks to finish.

On Thursday, TDOT may finally share an updated timeline on when the bridge could re-open. We know the contractor has already laid out a repair schedule but it hasn’t been shared with the public.