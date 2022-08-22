MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Alternating single outside lanes on the I-40 bridge will be closed in September for a hands-on inspection, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Monday.

ARDOT said the lane closures will last for about four weeks. They plan to start the inspection in the outside eastbound lanes on Tuesday, September 6 if the weather permits.

Only one lane of traffic will be closed at a time during the following times:

Westbound outside: Monday – Thursday 6:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Eastbound outside: Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

ARDOT is reminding drivers to slow down and minimize distractions while driving through a work zone.

The I-40 bridge was previously shut down for emergency repairs after a crack was found during a routine bridge inspection in May 2021.