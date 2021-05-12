Skip to content
I-40 bridge
U.S. Coast Guard stops vessel traffic on Mississippi River around damaged bridge at Memphis
Thousands of drivers impacted by I-40 bridge closure over Mississippi River
ARDOT officials give update on I-40 Mississippi River bridge closure, no estimate on time to reopen
Video
I-40 bridge in Memphis could be closed for months, TDOT says
Video
Mayor Strickland: Repairs for I-40 bridge could take months, not weeks
All lanes of I-40 bridge in downtown Memphis shut down for emergency maintenance
Video