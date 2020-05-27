I-40 at Chelsea closed after man killed, toddler injured in accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Interstate 40 westbound at Chelsea Avenue is currently closed after a three-car wreck that killed one person.

Memphis Police said the three-car accident happened at I-40 near Smith Avenue just before 5:15 p.m.

One man was thrown from a vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A toddler was also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

All westbound lanes at I-40 and Chelsea/Smith to the 101 connector are closed while authorities clear the scene. Eastbound I-40 at Chelsea is down to one lane.

Drivers should use alternate routes.

This story will be updated when the scene is cleared.