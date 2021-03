MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to yet another interstate shooting overnight this time at I-240 near Getwell.

At one point, officers had all of the eastbound lanes blocked as they searched for evidence. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

This is at least the second shooting on that part of I-240 this week and at least the 24th interstate shooting this year.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.