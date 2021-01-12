I-240 East between Walnut Grove and I-40 flyover close due to investigation, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said due to an investigation, three lanes of northbound traffic on I-240 East, between Walnut Grove and the I-40 flyover to go eastbound will be temporarily closed until further notice.
According to the T-DOT Smartway website, the interstate is closed due to a possible shooting. Motorists are urged to take an alternative route, as it is not known when the expressway will reopen.
MPD said the shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. No injuries were reported; however, a vehicle was struck. MPD said officers have one person detained, and traffic delays were due to attempting to locate evidence.
