MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Morning commuters can expect major delays Thursday morning due to a crash on I-240 near Getwell.

Police say one person was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical condition. Another victim was taken in non-critical condition.

All westbound lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is backed up to Bill Morris Parkway.

Witnesses say there was a four-car crash after a truck failed to slow down during early morning traffic.

🚨🚨🚨TRAFFIC ALERT: All WB lanes BLOCKED on I-240W east of Getwell due to injury crash. Traffic stacked up to Bill Morris Pkwy. Take American Way or Willow Rd to save time. pic.twitter.com/8qFXWmx0qf — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) November 3, 2022