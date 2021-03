MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police shut down the east bound lanes on I-240 between Getwell and Perkins overnight after someone in a car was shot.

Police said a driver flagged down an officer for help and they found the wounded person in a car. Authorities have not released any word on that person’s condition.

The interstate was back open as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

This would be at least the 22nd highway shooting in Memphis this year.