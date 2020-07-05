Hutchinson will insist on masks if Trump rallies in Arkansas

FILE – In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, right, speaks in Little Rock Ark. Hutchinson says he’s not ready to further ease restrictions on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases in the state continue to spike. Hutchinson on Thursday, June 25, 2020, said Arkansas’ plans to further lift restrictions remains on pause after neighboring Texas halted its aggressive reopening of businesses. (Staton Breidenthal/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson said if President Donald Trump decides to hold a campaign rally in Arkansas, the state will insist that all participants are socially distanced or wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday, Hutchinson said you have to protect yourself and others, and take the threat of the virus seriously.

He said he would have liked to have seen more face coverings at a Trump event at Mount Rushmore on Friday, and that he would insist on face masks if social distancing was impossible at any Trump events in Arkansas.