Hutchinson vetoes coronavirus bill to refund business fines

FILE – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine distributions during a news conference at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Responding to concerns from state officials, the U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday, March 17, 2021 that states can cut taxes without penalty under a new federal pandemic relief law — so long as they use their own funds to do so. Gov. Hutchinson said formal guidance from the Treasury Department will be critical in determining how much flexibility exists for states. (AP Photo/Andrew Demillo, file)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas’ governor has vetoed legislation that would require the state to refund fines imposed on businesses violating coronavirus safety rules.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday vetoed the bill, which he said would have sent the wrong message to businesses that complied with the state’s safety measures.

The sponsor of the bill said on Tuesday he’ll seek an override, which will only require a simple majority of the Legislature.

The bill was vetoed as the state saw its virus cases and hospitalizations continue to drop.