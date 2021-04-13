Hutchinson set to give Arkansas COVID update after use of J&J vaccine suspended

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson is set to give a COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon covering vaccination efforts in Arkansas as the state pauses the use of a previously approved vaccine.

Earlier Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health, following CDC and FDA guidelines, suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at state-run clinics and advising the same for pharmacies.

Clinics statewide have already announced their intent to switch to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines going forward after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine developed six cases nationally of blood clots within a two-week period.

As of Monday, there were 1,640 active cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. There have been 547,037 Arkansans fully immunized from the disease, and another 357,528 have been partially immunized.

The governor’s address will be streamed live beginning at 1:30 p.m. in the player above.