Hundreds of workers return as Mississippi casinos reopen for business

TUNICA, Miss. — Hundreds of workers were back on the job after several Mississippi casinos reopened Thursday. But it wasn’t just the workers who were excited about the return.

Before the sun began peeking out folks were coming out to the Fitz Casino along Lucky Lane in Tunica.

“I am thankful they are back open.

Zack Murphy arrived around 3 a.m. even though Fitz Casino didn’t reopen until 8 a.m. He said the drive from Illinois and the five hour wait was well worth it.

“Get out of the house. It’s just a generalized fun thing to do.”

Murphy said this was his first time in Tunica, but certainly not his first time trying to win big. It’s casino enthusiasts like Murphy Tunica’s General Manager Tony Scudiero is hoping will come out in full force.

“Best case scenario is we are tremendously busy; and there’s a waiting line at the door to come in.”

That was the case as dozens patiently waited for the grand re-opening. But you can bet — pun intended — things will look and operate a bit differently.

“Out front in the casino you’ll see plexiglass, hand sanitizer, masks—when folks come in—if they want them. Gloves and everything else.”

They’re continuing to air on the side of caution to make sure both employees, as well as casino enthusiasts like Murphy, remain safe.

Scudiero said it’s a win-win for these casino-goers and for the more than 400 employees who have been off the job here over the past two months.

“We want to get back open. Now we’ve made it, here’s the day and we are excited.”

Fitz Casino and Horseshoe Tunica reopened Thursday. Gold Strike Resort is set to reopen Monday.