Hundreds of volunteers assist in search for missing man in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Hundreds of volunteers are planning to lead a search on Saturday, for a missing man in Marshall County, Mississippi, according to the sheriff’s department.

The volunteers are looking for Jose Nava, who was last seen Sunday, February 28. His vehicle was found on March 2, on the side of I-22 in Marshall County, Mississippi.

Nava is 5-foot-11, with brown eyes and dark hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with the word “champion” on it. He had on black shorts with red stripes on the side, with camouflage crocs shoes on.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 252-1311