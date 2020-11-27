Hundreds of jobs with National Express won’t be back anytime soon, state says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced hundreds of jobs in the Memphis metro area may not be coming back anytime soon.

Earlier this year, National Express, the parent company of Durham School Services, cut nearly 500 jobs at four separate facilities in Memphis and Arlington in connection to the pandemic.

The company notified the state last week that those jobs may not be back for several more months, saying they hope to “return to full operations by the fall of 2021.”

WREG reached out to National Express for comment.