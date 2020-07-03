Hundreds flock to Millington for Shelby County’s only fireworks show

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — When the cities of Memphis and Bartlett canceled their Fourth of July fireworks shows amid coronavirus concerns, it left Millington’s Flag City Freedom Celebration as Shelby County’s only legal fireworks display.

Hundreds were on hand at USA Stadium Thursday evening to see it.

“A grand fireworks show. I mean, it’s really big and it’s nice,” said Craig Donahue, who’s attended several Millington fireworks shows in the past.

For many, Millington’s fireworks show was their first real night out after a months-long lockdown.

“Sat in a hotel room for a little while and then decided, ‘Well, let’s find out if there’s something going on,’ and here we are,” said Kurt Reimer, who’s visiting from California.

The City of Millington, which hosts the show, encouraged attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Few wore masks, and most said they weren’t worried about contracting the coronavirus at Thursday’s event.

“It’s still our independence day. We got to celebrate it every way we can,” said Brandee Reedy.

“It just puzzles me how a lot of things happen. Nobody catches the flu anymore, nobody catches the common cold. Everything’s the coronavirus,” said Donahue.

Most families, however, kept more than the suggested six feet apart. There were spray-painted markers on the grass to help with that just in case.

“You can see there’s social distancing. Everybody’s being mature about it,” said David Reedy.