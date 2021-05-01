Hundreds celebrate Silky O’Sullivan St. Patrick’s Parade on Beale Street in May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of people crowded the sidewalk along Beale Street to celebrate the 47th Annual Silky O’Sullivan St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday.

Organizers said the event was held in May to help celebrate the city’s resilient spirit and to honor the tradition of promoting all things Memphis during the month of May.

The parade was cancelled last year due to the pandemic but was given the go by the health department to continue this year.

According to the Beale Street Merchants Association, this parade was approved by the Shelby County Health Department and the City of Memphis Permits Office.

The association says this parade was its way of welcoming visitors back to Beale, and it did just that.

Now despite being asked to social distance and wear masks, there was pretty much no social distancing, and the majority of the crowd chose not to wear a mask.

However, we spoke to several people who chose to mask up and those who chose not to. People said it was no judgment on either side, they’re just glad to get a chance to enjoy the parade.

“People back in the bars and in the restaurants, the bands and all the people, it’s time for a little more energy. Just keep wearing the mask, get the shot, and let’s open this all back up,” Avid L. Acey, the Grand Marshal Emeritus, said.

The parade ended around 4 p.m., and there’s plenty of people hanging out downtown.