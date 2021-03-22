Hugs, at last: Nursing homes easing rules on visitors

In this Nov. 6, 2015 file photo, an elderly couple walks down a hall of a nursing home in Easton, Pa. Research released on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 shows fatal falls have nearly tripled in older Americans in recent years, rising to more than 25,000 deaths yearly. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Nursing homes and other elderly residences battered by COVID-19 are easing lockdown-like restrictions more than a year into the pandemic.

The facilities are increasingly allowing for indoor visits and more physical contact between residents and their guests. Many long-suffering families say the reopening is long overdue. Some say the return to normalcy should come even sooner.

Most long-term care residents and many staffers have been fully inoculated at this point. COVID-19 cases and deaths in the facilities have also plummeted.

And federal regulators, in recognition of the improving situation, recommended earlier this month that facilities ease visit restrictions.