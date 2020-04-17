How to track your stimulus relief check

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – While some have received stimulus relief checks, many others have not. And a lot of people need that money.

So, WREG wanted to help find out where that money is and when you might get it.

Crystell Oliver is an experienced tax preparer who works year-round with hundreds of clients. She says her clients are frustrated and want answers.

It seems a lot of those who haven’t received their stimulus had filed for an early advance on their tax refund.

“Over half of my clients apply for a tax advance, and they are all affected by this,” Oliver said.

The problem stems from the fact that, in many cases, the IRS doesn’t have updated information.

The tax advance account number doesn’t match their bank account number, or someone’s moved, and the money is going to the wrong address.

“I have found that the people who did not do a refund advance, they have their direct deposit,” Oliver said. “If they did have a direct deposit and that account is no longer open, the bank will reject that deposit, and they will send it back to the IRS. And, at some point, they will generate a paper check.”

So, the money is bouncing back and forth across the country, which means it could be weeks — even months–before you see the money.

“You have a lot of angry people right now, and when the stimulus checks hit, it was a savior for them,” Oliver said. “$1200 – $1500, whatever the amount of the check will be. That was actually enough to get some people out of the hole that they’re in.”

There is a way to check the status of your refund.

It’s the IRS “Get My Payment” tool, which can be found at irs.gov.

At the top of the irs.gov home page, click on “Get My Payment.” That will take you another page that asks for you for personal information, such as your Social Security number, birth date, address and ZIP code.

Once you enter that information, it should let you know the status of your stimulus.

People who were expecting deposits on April 15 can call 855-868-0151 to find out the status of their deposit.