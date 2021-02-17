How to prevent a sledding accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians young and old were enjoying another round of snow in the Bluff City Wednesday.

With several inches of snow already on the ground, people pulled out their sleds, and even snowboards and were looking for a hill to conquer.

We found lots of folks, some with four-legged friends, sledding at Overton Park and others on top of the Beale Street Landing on Riverside Drive.

Overton Park

Le Bonheur Safe Kids Mid-South is reminding winter sports enthusiasts to play it safe with a number of safety reminders.

Susan Helms with Safe Kids Mid-South says if you plan to take your kids sledding make sure they wear protective gear, like a helmet, use a sled that has brakes or can be steered, and never allow a sled to be pulled by a moving vehicle.

Tuesday, a 9-year-old boy was killed in a sledding accident in the Nashville area. Police said the child was on a tube being pulled by an ATV when he crashed.

Safety experts also say never sled on a hill that is too steep, near a street, parking lot, pond, trees, fences, or other potential hazards.

Some videos posted on social media Tuesday showed people sledding down the bluff along Riverside Drive into the street below.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital says so far they have not treated any sledding accident victims, and they are hoping it stays that way.

It’s likely more people will be looking for places to sled once the snow stops falling.