How to know if you’re at risk if someone you know tests positive for coronavirus

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — If you’ve been around or near someone who gets quarantined or diagnosed with the coronavirus, you might be wondering where the line is and if you're at-risk.

People were staying home from work Monday, but it was just about a week ago that streets were a lot more crowded, and unfortunately that means some people could still have the virus from that time and not know it.

Workplaces were quiet and restaurants empty — all part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

But if you’re home this week and you find out someone you work with or someone you talked to at a store or restaurant tests positive for the coronavirus, you could have it.

That’s why health department officials are tracking contacts of every patient who tests positive, but there are holes.

"There may be something someone forgot to tell them," said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, infectious disease specialist at Baptist Hospital. "You can check with your doctor or directly with the health authorities."

WREG joined in virtually to Threlkeld's daily news conference Monday to practice distancing while still getting answers to these confusing questions.

Threlkeld said if people think they might’ve been exposed to the virus, they could have to wait 2-14 days to see any symptoms.

That means someone could have the virus and not know it for up to two weeks..

It also means if you interacted with someone more than two weeks ago, you’re probably OK.

But then there’s the question, how close of an interaction would leave someone vulnerable?

"The line generally is more than 20 minutes and less than six feet away," Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld admitted this is such a new virus, and there are gray areas. Cases must be treated individually, so he said to call your doctor or the health department.

Because of that 14-day virus incubation time, someone could test negative on day 10 and then still test positive on day 11 or 12.

He still said 80% of people don’t show symptoms for most of the time they have it. That’s why staying home if possible and shelter-in-place orders are so important.