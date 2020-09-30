How to get a $10 credit to spend on any purchase during Amazon Prime Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Amazon Prime Day is coming! The massive shopping event begins Tuesday, Oct. 13 and will run for 48 hours.
The dates are later this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Amazon promises the same incredible price drops in 2020.
In anticipation of the shopping extravaganza, anyone who spends at least $10 at select small businesses up thru Monday, Oct. 12, will get a $10 credit to use toward a Prime Day purchase.
That’s like getting free money for something you planned to buy anyway!
You must be a Prime member at the time of the original purchase to qualify for the deal. If you are not a Prime member yet, sign up for a free 30-day trial.
Offer is limited to one per customer and account.
