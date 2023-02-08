MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new scam is emerging, and it involves victims being scammed not once but twice.

According to the Better Business Bureau, scam recovery scams emerged heavily in 2022, especially in major metropolitan areas. Thieves work to convince consumers who’ve lost money in a scam that they can assist in getting their money back.

Daniel Irwin of the Mid-South Better Business Bureau says their office got some reports of it last year but predicts there could be more victims in the future. He explains how it works.

“We’re always telling people if you have a scam call and you answer that number, you engage with a scammer. Scammers know that it’s a live number, so they turn around and sell your number to other scammers because they know it’s a live number,” said Irwin. “You’ve fallen for it once. They think you’ll fall for it again,” said Irwin.

Irwin also added, “They’ll say, ‘Hey, for a certain amount of money, we can go after the scammers and help you get your money back.’ They’re gonna offer to get your money back from a scam, but it’s a scam the entire time!”

Here’s how you can avoid being scammed twice:

Avoid Scam Recovery Scams

Don’t answer the call

Recognize spoofing

Research caller

Fee is a red flag

If you’ve paid a scammer, take these steps to get your money back and report the fraud:

Contact bank

Contact gift card issuer

Check your credit reports

Consider a freeze

Change your passwords

For more on Refund and Recovery Scams from the Federal Trade Commission, click here.

For what to do if you’re scammed, click here.

For how to recover from being scammed, click here.