Chattanooga — One team was making its first ever trip to the State championship game.

The other was looking for a record fourth straight state title.

It’s the Houston Mustangs, in their debut in the state finals, who are bringing the gold ball back to Memphis.

Chandler Day threw a short touchdown pass to Shawne Jones and Damon Sisa scored on a short touchdown run as the Mustangs knocked off Murfreesboro Oakland 24 to 9, in a game dominated by the Houston defense.

The Mustangs holding a potent Patriots offense to just 202 yards while forcing four turnovers. The biggest takeaway… a fourth quarter interception that Tony Williams returned for a touchdown.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s so great for our program and so happy for our kids,” said Houston head coach James Thomas. “It’s a dream come true. I’m speechless right now. I can’t put it into words.”

Houston ends the year winning its final 12 games and the 6A state championship.