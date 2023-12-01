MEMPHIS – They are the three-time defending state champs and they are the last team standing between the Houston Mustangs and the first state title in school history.

It’ll be Houston and Murfreesboro Oakland for the Class 6a state championship Saturday night in Chattanooga.

While this is the Mustangs first trip to the title game, it is safe to say this team is more than prepared for the challenge of facing the 12 and 2 Patriots.

First off… Houston is also 12 and 2.

They have also ripped off 11 straight wins since starting the year 1 and 2. The Mustangs have also played one of the tougher schedules in Tennessee.

Two games against Germantown.

Two against Collierville.

South Panola, Tupelo and last week, they knocked off Brentwood.

They are battle tested.

“The schedule, when we put it together, a lot of people looked at me and asked me if I was crazy. But I feel like that’s definitely prepared us. We’re sitting there at 1 and 2 and I think a lot of people were questioning a lot of what we were doing. But obviously, ripping off 11 in a row and sitting here where we are, I think we’re turning out to look like geniuses, really,” said Houston coach James Thomas. “Trying to get to the state championship for the first time in school history and now, they not just want to do that, they want to go win it.”

“It’s like everything that we wish for. That’s what we’ve been saying since the winter. We’ve been saying we gonna get us one,” said Houston running back Damon Sisa. “Now we’re here and we’re trying to get the last one. It ain’t finished yet.”

Kickoff between Houston and Oakland is set for 6 o’clock Saturday night.