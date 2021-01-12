House pushes for Pence to invoke 25th Amendment; if that fails, impeachment proceedings begin Wednesday

The US Capitol building is seen on a cold and sunny winter day as Congress is in session in Washington on December 29, 2020. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — With impeachment pressure mounting, the House is speeding ahead to try to oust President Donald Trump from office.

Democrats are pushing first for the vice president and Cabinet to invoke constitutional authority to remove Trump from office. If that fails, impeachment proceedings are set for Wednesday.

Vice President Mike Pence met with Trump Monday evening for the first time since the Capitol attack.

A senior administration official says the two met Monday evening in the Oval Office and had a “good conversation.” The official says Trump and Pence pledged to continue to work for “the remainder of their term.”

The vice president has shown no inclination to invoke the Constitution’s 25th Amendment to push Trump out.

President-elect Joe Biden said Monday that those who “engaged in sedition” must be held accountable.

Trump is to face a single charge – “incitement of insurrection” – over the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI is warning of more unrest ahead of Inauguration Day. An internal FBI bulletin warns that the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Two law enforcement officials read details of the memo to The Associated Press. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The officials say investigators believe some of the people are members of extremist groups.