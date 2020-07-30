House COVID oversight panel demands documents from Gov. Bill Lee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Democratic head of a congressional coronavirus oversight panel has demanded that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and three other Republican governors provide documents showing how their states are combating the pandemic.

Similar letters were sent to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Read the letter to Gov. Lee here

The request Wednesday by Rep. James Clyburn comes just days after White House coronavirus task force leader Dr. Deborah Birx traveled to Nashville to implore leaders to close bars and residents to wear masks.

There was no immediate response from the governors to the letters. Their states have until Aug. 12 to respond to the House Oversight and Reform subcommittee.