Hours-long barricade situation in Frayser ends

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An hours-long barricade situation in Frayser came to an end around 4:15 Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to a home in the 4200 block of Wagon Wheel sometime before 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say they were attempted to find a person who is believed to be connected to an ongoing investigation. Officers had received information that the person was inside the home.

The barricade lasted several hours. Police say the person they were looking for was not in the home.

So far, there is no word on if any arrests have been made.

.@JerritaP_OnTv is on the scene of police activity on Durham Avenue and Range Line in Frayser. Police are saying there is someone they are trying to get in custody. pic.twitter.com/vKlgbCN6KK — WREG News Channel 3 (@3onyourside) March 6, 2020