Hotline launched to help Tennessee families seeking emergency cash assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Human Services launched a hotline to help families check on the status of their emergency cash assistance application.

The number to call is 833-496-0661.

This number is for those families who have already applied for the program and are seeking to learn their application status and how much they will be receiving if approved for the aid.

Funded by the Temporary Assistance for Need Families, the emergency cash assistance program will be taking applications online through May 29. If approved, families will receive an emailed response and will receive an EBT card in the mail within 15 days.

Each family will receive the funds twice a month, but the amount varies depending on the size of the family:

$500 for households of 1 to 2 persons

$750 for three to four persons

$1,000 for five or more

To be eligible, families must have been employed as of March 11 and have since lost employment or at least 50 percent of their monthly income due to COVID-19. They must also have a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman in the household, have a social security number, must not have resources exceeding $2,000 and must not exceed the following gross monthly income:

Gross Monthly Income of $2,696 for a household of one.

Gross Monthly Income of $3,526 for a household of two.

Gross Monthly Income of $4,356 for a household of three.

Gross Monthly Income of $5,185 for a household of four.

Gross Monthly Income of $6,015 for a household of five