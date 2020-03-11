Hot Springs officer shot, killed during traffic stop

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A police officer in Hot Springs was killed during a traffic stop Tuesday evening.

KARK identified the deceased as Officer Brent Scrimshire, who had been with the Hot Springs Police Department for six years.

According to Cpl. Joey Williams, Scrimshire was conducting a traffic stop on Kimwich Street when there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the officer.

Both were shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. Scrimshire later died from his injuries.

The Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation.